Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Cultural Anthropology



The George Mason University College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) seeks applications for a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor position to begin August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The department seeks a cultural anthropologist whose area of specialization is Middle East or North Africa and whose research addresses migration and refugees in a global context. The position will reside in the Global Affairs Program and will contribute both teaching and advising to Masons Department of Sociology and Anthropology.



Masons Global Affairs Program is a large, vibrant, interdisciplinary program offering both B.A. and M.A. degrees. We are looking for a candidate who can contribute in teaching, advising, and programming to both the indicated area of specialization as well as the core curriculum in our undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit globalaffairs.gmu.edu.



The successful candidate will be expected to sustain a robust research program in their area of expertise, produce peer-reviewed publications, seek grant funding, engage in multidisciplinary collaborations, mentor graduate students, teach undergraduate and/or graduate courses, participate in faculty governance, and participate in professional organizations and societies.



Ph.D. in Anthropology; and

Must demonstrate potential for excellence in scholarship, and in graduate and undergraduate teaching.

Applicants with active field research on transnational migration and refugees;

Ability to teach advanced courses in research methods; and

Applicants with experience teaching in interdisciplinary classroom setting.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F166Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online faculty application; and upload a letter of application and CV. Committee review of applications will begin after October 27, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled. Please direct any questions to the chair of the search committee, Professor Niklas Hultin, at ihultin@gmu.edu.

