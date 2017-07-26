Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Political Methodology



The George Mason Universitys Schar School of Policy and Government invites applications for a Tenure-Track Assistant Professor in the field of political methodology to begin in fall 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The Schar School seeks a scholar with an active research agenda in the development and/or application of state-of-the art methodologies related to important questions in political science. We are open to a wide variety of methodological approaches, including experiments, advanced statistics/econometrics, networks, text as data, and other cutting-edge research design approaches. Other desirable expertise includes a demonstrable record of publication (or strong potential for new Ph.D.s) and the capacity for successful teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels.



Our approach to scholarship is interdisciplinary; faculty represent more than a dozen academic disciplines including economics, anthropology, engineering, law, medicine, and education. Many faculty members have held high-level positions in government and private organizations.



We encourage faculty to be active in seeking outside funding for a variety of research, service, and training areas. Thus the successful applicant must demonstrate a capacity and interest in generating funding.



Ph.D. in political science or related field completed by August 2018;

Strong methodological background with a focus on cutting edge research design approaches; and

Capacity to teach at undergraduate and graduate levels.

Scholarship in political behavior, including voting and elections;

Strong publication record or strong potential for new Ph.D.;

Must demonstrate a capacity and interest in generating funding; and

Experience writing or working on grants or contracts.

With more than 33,000 students, George Mason University is the largest state university in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Located on two campuses, the Schar School is at the crossroads of government, nonprofit organizations, and private industry--just minutes from the nations capital. For more information, see https://schar.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F6687z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, writing sample, curriculum vitae, statement of research goals, statement of teaching philosophy, evidence of successful teaching (to be uploaded in field labeled Other Doc), and three letters of recommendation (letters of recommendation must be sent directly from the provider to Christopher Anclien of the Schar School, at canclien@gmu.edu). Salary will be commensurate with education and experience. Applications received before September 29, 2017, will be given full consideration.

