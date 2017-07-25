Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Term Assistant Professor and Director of Language Labs



The George Mason University Department of Modern and Classical Languages (MCL) seeks a full-time, 12-month Term Assistant Professor to serve as Director of Language Labs and Technologies and teach two classes per semester in one of the languages offered by the department. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: In consultation with the faculty, the Director of Language Labs and Technologies:

Maintains, administers, develops, and updates placement and proficiency exams;

Takes care of and updates the MCL website and related pages; and

Keeps the department up to date about language learning methodologies or computer-assisted language learning and digital research tools.

M.A. degree (Ph.D., Ed.D., or ABD is preferred) in language, linguistics, education, or teaching with technology;

Experience in college undergraduate level teaching;

Fluency in or command of at least one language other than English; and

Training and experience in assessment of technology-enhanced education.

Ability to help faculty develop courses for distance delivery, particularly in less commonly taught languages; and

Ability to assist faculty in grant proposal writing for online language learning initiatives and related topics.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F176Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a statement of theoretical and practical approaches to educational technology addressing qualifications as they relate to requirements for the position (in field labeled Other Doc), CV, cover letter, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Only complete applications will be considered. This search will remain open until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :