Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Center for Climate Change Communication



The George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication (4C) (http://climate.gmu.edu/) seeks to hire a Postdoctoral Research Fellow. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This position will contribute to our ongoing Climate Matters project, a highly-successful NSF-funded initiative that is encouraging and enabling TV weathercasters to report on the local impacts of climate change. Going forward, Climate Matters reporting resources will be offered to a broader set of local journalists (working in TV, radio, newspapers and digital newsrooms).



Using a combination of in-depth interviews and quantitative online surveys, the incumbent will play a leading role in helping us assess the climate change views and reporting interests of local journalists and news directors across America. This individual may also participate in the Climate Change in the American Mind audience research initiative (conducted in collaboration with the Yale Project on Climate Change Communication), and other related climate communication research projects.



Must have a Ph.D. in a relevant social science discipline;

Track record of published journal articles and/or conference papers on relevant topics of inquiry, including communication (climate change, science, environment, public health, and/or political communication), behavior change, applied psychology, political science, social-ecological models, and/or informal science education; and

Proficiency in qualitative in-depth interviewing, quantitative survey research, and quantitative data management and analysis.

Experience with journalism, and the subject matter (climate change);

Excellent organizational skills and ability to communicate verbally and in writing; and

Ability to adapt to the changing demands of a dynamic research environment.

The position will initially be for one year, with renewal for a second year and potentially a third year, given satisfactory performance and available funds. Members of underrepresented groups are particularly encouraged to apply.Inquiries about the position can be sent to emaibach@gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F171Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter including a statement of research interests and career goals, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

