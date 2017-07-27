Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an AV/VTC Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location. The AV/VTC Engineer will provide technical oversight to the design, engineering and integration of all conference rooms/collaborative workspaces, as well as any other designated area utilizing AV assets.

Responsibilities

• Provide technical oversight to the design, engineering and integration of all conference rooms/collaborative workspaces, as well as any other designated area utilizing AV assets, including: video cameras, microphones, projectors and flat-panel displays, touch screens, Smart boards, speakers, amplifiers, computers, Polycom Video Teleconferencing equipment and other VTC associated equipment

• Lead and oversee the complete AV room integration lifecycle of multiple AV integration projects currently underway at various stages

• Conduct site surveys to establish AV/VTC equipment customer requirements and project lists of materials

• Research new and emerging AV technologies and develop recommendations and solutions to further enable the collaborative experience

• Work closely with AV support resources to ensure seamless execution of all aspects of AV operations

• Lead efforts to document procedures and troubleshooting methodology as it pertains to AV/VTC systems

• Collaborate with remote resources to enable standardized AV/VTC technologies and develop unified processes Collaborate with key stakeholder groups across multiple teams

Required Qualifications

• AA/AS and 5 years of relevant experience

• Working knowledge of planning, designing, installing, and maintaining AV/ VTC systems

• Ability to troubleshoot audiovisual systems and equipment including: projectors, control devices, switchers, scalers, wireless mics, lighting controllers, and touch interface systems

• Experience with computer software including web capturing systems, digital editing software, web video encoding and codecs

• Possess skill in preparing engineering documentation such as installation design plans, procurement packages and test plans

• Ability to interface professionally with customers and communicate effectively with project staff and other team members

• Very good verbal and written communication skills, and organizational skills

• Great attention to detail

• Experience managing cross-platform AV projects

• Knowledge/experience in leading installation/activation on-site

• Knowledge/experience in developing installation plans which include floor plans, elevation diagrams, system block diagrams, cabling diagrams, wiring diagrams, configuration details, installation details, equipment lists, and bill of materials

Desired Qualifications

• BA/BS

• 10 years of relevant experience

• Knowledge/experience working with Video Teleconferencing (VTC) networks and integrated Audio Visual (AV) systems

• Experience with Wireless Presentation Technologies

• Experience with Cisco video conferencing systems and infrastructure

• Experience with controlling room lighting, determining monitor placement and installation of room soundproofing

• Knowledge/experience in developing system block diagrams and interconnect/interface diagrams

• Knowledge/experience in designing IP Based AV/VTC systems to meet Navy and DoD security requirements

• Knowledge/experience with Polycom VTC codecs

• Knowledge/experience with Extron AV matrix switchers

• Knowledge/experience with AMX control system hardware

• Knowledge/experience with Crestron control system hardware

• Knowledge/experience with classified ISDN and classified IP VTC system design

Education

AA/AS; BA/BS desired

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



