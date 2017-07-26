Sentara Norfolk General Hospital located in Norfolk, VA is seeking a full time Certified Surgical Assistant to join our cardiac team.

REQUIREMENTS

Education: Trade School Graduate - Surgical Assistant Graduate of CAAHEP (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs) accredited Surgical Assistant Program required. Graduate of medical school (foreign or domestic) may be substituted for education if currently certified.

License/Certification: Certified Surgical Assistant Will consider all applicants certified by NBSTSA (National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting), NSAA (National Surgical Assisting Association), and ABSA (American Board of Surgical Assisting) in lieu of CAAHEP SA program graduate. Must obtain certification within six months of hire if not available at hire



Chat online with the Surg Ass't recruiter every other Tuesday from 2 to 3pm.Click this link to register https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/XdpZX/next/login

The Certified Surgical Assistant (CSA) works as a 1st or 2nd assistant to the surgeon and under the direction and supervision of that surgeon may perform specific significant surgical tasks.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL ASSISTANT

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Surgical Assistant - 2 years

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Assistant

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

