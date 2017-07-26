CARDIAC NONINVASIVE TECH
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jul 26, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Requires EKG application, acquisition, editing and rhythm recognition; Holter/Event Monitor hook-up and scanning; stress testing; report processing and charting; recognize and alert cardiologist to abnormal results. Operate/maintain all equipment in a safe and appropriate manner; complete department documentation; maintain adequate supply inventory to perform procedures; participate in department Performance Initiatives; participate in the professional development of staff and students.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Cardiographic Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
1 year cardiac clinical or equivalent experience required. On the job training required. Certified Cardiographic Technician certification required within 2 years of date of hire.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New