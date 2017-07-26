CARDIAC NONINVASIVE TECH

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Jul 26, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description: Requires EKG application, acquisition, editing and rhythm recognition; Holter/Event Monitor hook-up and scanning; stress testing; report processing and charting; recognize and alert cardiologist to abnormal results. Operate/maintain all equipment in a safe and appropriate manner; complete department documentation; maintain adequate supply inventory to perform procedures; participate in department Performance Initiatives; participate in the professional development of staff and students.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Cardiographic Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
1 year cardiac clinical or equivalent experience required. On the job training required. Certified Cardiographic Technician certification required within 2 years of date of hire.

