Requires EKG application, acquisition, editing and rhythm recognition; Holter/Event Monitor hook-up and scanning; stress testing; report processing and charting; recognize and alert cardiologist to abnormal results. Operate/maintain all equipment in a safe and appropriate manner; complete department documentation; maintain adequate supply inventory to perform procedures; participate in department Performance Initiatives; participate in the professional development of staff and students.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Cardiographic Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

1 year cardiac clinical or equivalent experience required. On the job training required. Certified Cardiographic Technician certification required within 2 years of date of hire.