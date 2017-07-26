Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director, Athletics Annual Giving & Engagement - Office of Advancement

The Director of Athletics Annual Giving & Engagement manages, markets, solicits, and stewards current-use annual fund contributions allocated to the Georgetown University Athletic Department. Reporting to the Associate Vice President for Annual Giving, with oversight by the Executive Director for Ticket Operations and Donor Relations, the Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Plans and implements a $4.5 million annual fund raising drive

Implements innovative giving strategies and challenges to grow the base of support from alumni-student athletes, alumni, parents and former parents as well as fans and friends

Manages direct mail marketing, e-philanthropy and digital media, and oversees the growth of visitors and users to WeAreGeorgetown.com.

Through various communications channels and events, grows the Georgetown Letterwinners Society and the alumni student-athlete giving participation rate.

Manages strategic event planning and execution for all of Georgetown Athletics signature events.

Makes 50 personal solicitation visits per year.

Manages 3 full-time staff and 65-75 alumni and parent volunteers.

Adheres to NCAA Rules and Regulations.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

5 years of fundraising experience - preference for experience in athletics fundraising

