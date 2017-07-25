SR BUSINESS SYSTEM ANALYST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jul 25, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: This position is responsible for support, enhancement and implementation software applications used within the organization. Oversees and directs intermediate scale projects or components of large scale projects; develops project plans and timelines and coordination of project resources. Incumbent will identify opportunities to leverage technologies in areas that improve and enhance the business practices by designing and implementing application/product enhancements. Works with and is a liaison to customers and end-users, appropriate IT personnel and software vendors on a regular basis to align technology functionality to operational processes.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
2 yrs experience in a relevant business department being supported required & 3 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required, OR 5 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required. Multiple IT proficiencies/certifications preferred, as available/relevant.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this