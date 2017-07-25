SR BUSINESS SYSTEM ANALYST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jul 25, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: This position is responsible for support, enhancement and implementation software applications used within the organization. Oversees and directs intermediate scale projects or components of large scale projects; develops project plans and timelines and coordination of project resources. Incumbent will identify opportunities to leverage technologies in areas that improve and enhance the business practices by designing and implementing application/product enhancements. Works with and is a liaison to customers and end-users, appropriate IT personnel and software vendors on a regular basis to align technology functionality to operational processes.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
2 yrs experience in a relevant business department being supported required & 3 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required, OR 5 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required. Multiple IT proficiencies/certifications preferred, as available/relevant.