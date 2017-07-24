BUSINESS SYSTEM ANALYST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jul 24, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
The Business System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base. Responsibilities include the following: Project Management, Product Support, Customer Support, and Communication.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Information Technology - 2 years, Related - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
