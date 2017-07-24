The Business System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base. Responsibilities include the following: Project Management, Product Support, Customer Support, and Communication.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Information Technology - 2 years, Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

,