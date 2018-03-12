Not required

U.S. citizen,

Suitable for Federal Employment,

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450),

Registered for Selective Service System. If applicable (www.sss.gov),

Maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher,

A One-year probationary period may be required.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses. Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of:





3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.

To be eligible as a Recent Graduate, you must have already obtained a degree within 2 years from close of announcement.Must have a 3.0 GPA or higher.As an Accountant, you must meet the following Basic Requirements:accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law.ORat least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge.In addition to meeting the Minimum Qualification Requirements above, applicants must have the education listed below.Completion of 1 full academic year of graduate level education (18 credit hours, 27 quarter hours; or Eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement Provision and completion of a bachelor's degree.S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society membership.(Accounting Related)You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the Band-II (GS-5). Examples of specialized experience are: preparing, analyzing, interpreting and presenting accounting data; operating, maintaining, and modifying accounting systems; using accounting information to recommend solutions to management problems and structuring of organization programs; managing, operating, and analyzing cost accounting systems in connection with manufacturing or other business activities; designing, implementing, and assessing internal control processes and systems.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.



The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.Recent Graduates and their supervisors must sign Pathways Agreements setting forth expectations for the program.

Knowledge of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and International Financial Reporting Standards.

Knowledge of the preparation and analysis of financial statements.

Ability to apply economic accounting concepts.

Ability to communicate technical information in writing and over the phone.

Ability to research company financial information on the internet and in the databases and analyze company financial statements.