Accountant Recent Graduate, ZA-0510-II
- USAJobs
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 12, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Accountant
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
U.S. citizen,
Suitable for Federal Employment,
You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450),
Registered for Selective Service System. If applicable (www.sss.gov),
Maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher,
A One-year probationary period may be required.
NOTE: To show proof of meeting this requirement, all applicants must submit a copy of their college transcripts with the degree conferred date (does not have to be the official transcript at this time).
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
To be eligible as a Recent Graduate, you must have already obtained a degree within 2 years from close of announcement.
Must have a 3.0 GPA or higher.
As an Accountant, you must meet the following Basic Requirements:
Degree: accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law.
OR
Combination of education and experience: at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge.
To qualify for a Band II (GS-7 Equivalent):
In addition to meeting the Minimum Qualification Requirements above, applicants must have the education listed below.
Completion of 1 full academic year of graduate level education (18 credit hours, 27 quarter hours; or Eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement Provision and completion of a bachelor's degree.
S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society membership.
EXPERIENCE: (Accounting Related)
BAND II: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the Band-II (GS-5). Examples of specialized experience are: preparing, analyzing, interpreting and presenting accounting data; operating, maintaining, and modifying accounting systems; using accounting information to recommend solutions to management problems and structuring of organization programs; managing, operating, and analyzing cost accounting systems in connection with manufacturing or other business activities; designing, implementing, and assessing internal control processes and systems.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.
Recent Graduates and their supervisors must sign Pathways Agreements setting forth expectations for the program.
Your application includes your:
1. Minimum Requirements: Your application must show that you meet all requirements, including the education and/or experience required for this position. You will be found "not qualified" if you do not possess the minimum competencies required for the position. If your application is incomplete, we will rate you as ineligible. Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnair, or your score may be lowered.
2. Rating: The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:
3. Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application will be referred to a selecting official for consideration and possible interview.
We will review your resume, optional cover letter, and supporting documentation to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the vacancy announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter, and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/ No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold,' "silver," and "bronze." However, your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.
How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligible with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold) depending on the position and grade level of the job.
If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) and/or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)), you must receive a rating of at least 85 out of 100 (well qualified) to receive special selection priority.
We recommend that you preview the online questions for this announcement before you start the application process.
- Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses.
- Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of:
- 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or
- 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.
