Legal Secretary
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Busy Litigation practice is looking for a Legal Secretary to provide executive support to 4 Attorneys.
Duties include:
- Responsible for scheduling meetings and travel arrangements
- Managing Attorney calendars
- wrote and edit business correspondence
- Update and file real estate legal documents
- Assist with court filings and document production
Bachelor's Degree and 4+ years of Legal experience in a real estate practice is preferred.