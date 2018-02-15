Legal Secretary

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Busy Litigation practice is looking for a Legal Secretary to provide executive support to 4 Attorneys.

Duties include:

- Responsible for scheduling meetings and travel arrangements

- Managing Attorney calendars

- wrote and edit business correspondence

- Update and file real estate legal documents

- Assist with court filings and document production

 

Bachelor's Degree and 4+ years of Legal experience in a real estate practice is preferred.

