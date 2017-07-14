Sentara Leigh Hospital is a Magnet Status, 250 bed facility that has been newly renovated. Sentara Leigh Hospital is centrally located between Downtown Norfolk and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, just about 20 away from each area. Norfolk, VA is a waterfront city that offers a historic downtown area with shopping and excellent restaurants. You will find that the City of Norfolk offers festivals and music for weekend fun. Do you like baseball or hockey; we have minor league teams here in Norfolk. If you enjoy a cruise you can board the cruise ship right at our waterfront area. Cruises depart to Bermuda and the Islands of the Bahamas a number of times a year. If you love the shoreline you will find 14 miles of open public beaches with no fees and steps away from the calming waters of the bay. You will find myriad festivals, cultural events; live concerts on the sands, music on the boardwalk stages, magicians, and holiday light celebrations all at the Virginia Beach Ocean Front. Rent a beach cruiser on the board walk, tour the Cape Henry Lighthouse, and visit the Virginia Marine Science and Old Coast Guard Museum. Activities go through all seasons and most are free! Enjoy fresh seafood, pastas, steaks, and outdoor patio tap house restaurants and bars. Come explore Sentara and live, work and play in a great area!

The Registered Respiratory Therapist builds upon the overall pulmonary management in identifying and implementing physician directed respiratory care interventions for an individual or a group of patients. Works cooperatively with nursing and other health care team members for professional respiratory care practice for all patients ranging in ages from neonates to adults in all clinical and ambulatory settings. Responsible for the appropriate age specific assessment and treatment of patients. May have access to, or oversight of Protected Health Information (PHI) in the course of carrying out position duties.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Clinical Respiratory Care - 1 year

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Reg Resp Ther, Respiratory Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Respiratory Therapist will participate in advanced clinical treatment of our patients using therapist-driven protocols and evidence-based medical practice Respiratory Therapist's Inpatient services include medication administration, medical gas administration, diagnostic and therapeutic services, and mechanical ventilation. Assess modalities of Respiratory Therapy and consult with Physician for adverse reaction Provides floor treatment, emergency room, ICU and surgical respiratory services Respiratory Therapist will be an integral part of the Rapid Response Team and Code Blue Ventilator, BiPap - Cpap setup and management Observes equipment functionality for safety and efficiency and that results are optimum Documents patients medical records regarding respiratory therapy information and treatment Provides education and explain prescribed respiratory care to patient and family as needed Excellent customer service

