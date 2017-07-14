Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Talent Acquisition Manager - Office of Advancement

The Office of Advancement relies on recruiting to provide a steady pipeline of the most qualified candidates to fill critical positions with the best talent. Identifying qualified applicants in the fundraising field is a complex process that depends heavily on a deep understanding of fundraising, including the nuances of each specific department. As Advancement embarks on Georgetown University's most ambitions capital campaign goal of raising $500 million per year by FY 2026, we appreciate that the success of the campaign hinges on the quality of human capital to meet the Georgetown's strategic and operational goals and objectives.

The Talent Acquisition Manager oversees and manages the Office of Advancement's recruiting objectives and the execution of a talent acquisition strategy and program. S/he is responsible for the full life-cycle of talent acquisition: recruiting, screening and recommending placement of staff by using creative sourcing methods (internal and external) for the Office of Advancement at GU; and serves as an expert for recruiting candidates within a higher education development office. The Talent Acquisition Manager informs the direction of Advancement's recruiting strategies and engages in continuous improvement by observing fundraising and higher education trends to develop best practices and toolkits for the Advancement's hiring managers. Reporting to the Senior Director, Talent Management and Strategy, the Talent Acquisition Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Recruiting - External Outreach and Sourcing

Develops recruitment strategies to achieve required staffing levels.

Uses traditional and nontraditional resources, such as career fairs, online job fairs, and community network events, to identify and attract quality candidates.

Develops advertising programs (internal and external) to ensure high visibility with potential candidates.

Develops and maintains an excellent relationship with internal and external clients to ensure achievement of staffing goals.

Builds applicant sources by researching and contacting community services, colleges, employment agencies, recruiters, media, and internet sites; provides organization information, opportunities, and benefits; makes presentations; and maintains rapport.

Proactively sources, networks, creatively identifies, and interviews potential candidates.

Builds relationships with campus and non-campus partners to build candidate sourcing opportunities.

Adheres to equal opportunity/affirmative action guidelines and federal and state regulations in recruiting efforts.

Develops and manages a calendar of outreach events, such as job fairs and socials, for the Recruiting Team to engage a network of potential candidates.

Maintains recruiting metrics dashboard.

Screening

Establishes recruiting requirements by studying organization plans and objectives; and meets with managers to discuss needs.

Manages screening process - for example, coordination of interviews with hiring manager and offer letters.

Follows up with candidates and hiring managers to obtain feedback regarding recruiting process.

Communicates important employment information during delivery of employment offers - for example, benefits, compensation, and moving.

Works with hiring managers to ensure compliance with all federal/state laws and regulations, including affirmative action plan compliance.

Manages current candidate activity in the applicant tracking system within the Georgetown Management System (Workday).

Manages application/resume file and retention according to company policy.

Arranges travel and lodging for applicants, if necessary.

Conducts reference checks.

Strategy Development

Partners with hiring manager and collaborates with Senior Director of Talent Management and Strategy to examine staffing trends and develop recruitment strategy.

Meets with managers to develop specific recruiting plans.

Develops and conducts training programs for managers with a goal of improving recruiting and hiring efficiencies and reducing turnover.

Monitors industry trends, including trends in fundraising and higher education, and develops, recommends, implements, and manages best practices and tool kits for hiring managers.

Develops, implements, and manages outreach tools, especially in new media, to attract outstanding candidates.

Identifies appropriate and cost effective marketing, advertising, and posting sources

Develops inclusive strategy to attract diverse candidate pool.

Conducts ongoing analysis of existing systems and strategies, and works to make meaningful improvements.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

At least 3 years of HR or recruiting experience - preference for experience in fundraising or development

Excellent relationship building skills

Mission-driven, expert organization, and strong attention to detail

Skilled in critical evaluation, consultation, and business acumen

Preferred qualifications

SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) or Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credential

LinkedIn Recruiter certification and/or experience

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.