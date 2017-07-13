The Associate Director of Development will work with the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Director of Development, NAS senior leadership, and Office of Development colleagues to plan, implement, and coordinate effective strategies and approaches to identify, cultivate, solicit, and close major and leadership gifts from individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Associate Director will collaborate with the Director of Development to set annual fundraising plans; manage a portfolio of major gift prospects including cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship, via face to face meetings, phone calls, and emails; travel locally and nationally to visit prospects; and prepare and review fundraising letters, proposals, and other materials; and liaise and coordinate with NAS membership and executive offices as well as development colleagues to plan and deliver fundraising goals for NAS.

The Associate Director will actively participate in building a culture of philanthropy and will work collaboratively with senior program colleagues across a decentralized development office and multi-tiered institution. The Associate Director will provide innovative solutions to complex problems that impact the office’s success as well as establish processes and procedures to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the fundraising function.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies) are private, non-profit institutions that provide expert advice on some of the most pressing challenges facing the nation and the world. Their work helps shape sound policies, inform public opinion, and advance the pursuit of science, engineering, and medicine. The National Academies believe that their people make them unique, so they ensure that their employees feel fulfilled in what they do, and, at the same time, enjoy work-life balance. The National Academies offer a world-class benefits package that includes health, retirement, and transportation benefits.

The Office of Development (OD) for the National Academies plays an important role in their philanthropic efforts. As 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, the National Academies count on the generosity of private donations to further their mission to advance science and technology; to advise government on policy for scientific, technical, medical, and engineering institutions; and on applications of science and technology to policy. The OD is the National Academies’ fundraising arm and raises private support for projects and activities across the National Academies from individuals, corporations, and foundations.

REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS

The Associate Director of Development, National Academy of Sciences will report to the Director of Development, National Academy of Sciences.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

The Associate Director of Development, National Academy of Sciences will

• in collaboration with Director of Development, support the President, Vice President, Executive Officer, and Chief Development Officer in fundraising activities;

• develop strategies to cultivate, solicit, and steward prospects;

• actively manage a portfolio of prospective major donors via face to face meetings as well as written and telephone contact throughout the donor life cycle;

• travel as needed for donor meetings and events;

• work with the Director of Development in planning fundraising activities to deliver against goals and objectives as needed including strategic planning, assisting in identifying funding sources and opportunities;

• proactively identify new prospective donors to be added to the portfolio;

• communicate with members, donors, their representatives, and others as necessary to facilitate and nurture prospect relationships and gifts;

• draft and edit correspondence, proposals, briefings, donor stories, and collateral fundraising materials for Academy leadership as appropriate;

• liaise with NAS membership and development colleagues in planning and delivery of annual appeals, acknowledgements, communications, corporate and foundation relations, stewardship, and events;

• actively participate in building a culture of teamwork, collaboration, creativity and high performance with employees of the Office of Development, NAS membership and Executive Office, employees of the National Academies, volunteers, donors, and members of the National Academies;

• participate as needed in the general activities of the Office of Development, including support of other staff and special projects as needed;

• represent the Office of Development in conferences, seminars, and other public and private events to advance the goals of the organization; and

• remain current and fully informed of laws, techniques, and advancements in the fundraising profession.

CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS AND QUALITIES

The successful candidate for the position of Associate Director of Development, National Academy of Sciences will have

• appreciation of the importance of sciences, engineering, and medicine and the mission of the National Academies;

• thorough understanding of philanthropy and professional trends;

• experience in soliciting major gifts or related experience;

• knowledge and understanding of sophisticated fundraising practices, annual giving, planned giving techniques, and essential functions of a pro-active and innovative fundraising organization;

• ability to conceptualize, plan, and implement a programmatic approach to building relationships and securing philanthropic support including setting ambitious goals, developing strategies for stewardship, prioritizing activities, planning and delivering events, and orchestrating the involvement of volunteers and organization leadership;

• ability to prioritize work and the flexibility to change directions as the job dictates;

• ability to solve problems and think creatively;

• ability to operate with some latitude for independent judgment and action;

• ability to work successfully in a team environment;

• experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness;

• ability to develop relationships with members, donors, co-workers, and employees in other departments through effective communication and interaction;

• excellent written and verbal communication skills;

• proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of donors, employees, and external constituents; and

• close attention to detail, and high standards of customer service.

