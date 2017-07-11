Sentara Healthcare is one of the most progressive and integrated health care organizations in the nation, located mainly in Southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina with additional sites in Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg and Woodbridge, VA. Sentara operates more than 100 care giving sites, including 12 acute care hospitals including 7 in Hampton Roads, 1 in Northern Virginia, 2 in the Blue Ridge Region, 1 in South Boston, VA and 1 in Southeastern, NC, outpatient care facilities, nursing centers, assisted living centers, advanced imaging centers and about 380 primary care and multi-specialty physicians. Sentara also offers a full range of award-winning health coverage plans, home health and hospice services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, including Nightingale - the region's first air ambulance service.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-2 Year Degree (Associate's) RN-3 Year Degree (Diploma) RN-Bachelor's Level Degree RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

2 Yrs experience in specific area.

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Other

All System wide RN positions require a minimum of 2 years recent experience in a given specialty/area.



New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.

