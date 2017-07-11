Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Grant Manager - Non-Industry, Biomedical Graduate Research Organization - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (BGRO), home to 53 percent of Georgetown University's sponsored research funding and led by Robert Clarke, Ph.D., Sc.D., was created to foster cutting-edge interdisciplinary collaboration and to enhance Georgetown University Medical Center's basic science and translational research capacity, especially in the areas of neurosciences, child health and human development, cardiovascular-kidney diseases, infectious diseases and in collaborative work with researchers and clinicians from Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to promoting this lifesaving research, BGRO's focus on educational and academic excellence in the biomedical sciences is helping to create the next generation of researchers in the United States and around the world

The Senior Grant Manager - Non-Industry is responsible for the oversight of all financial management functions within the BGRO Clinical Departments, including but not limited to managing funds described as: Sponsored Research (1802). Duties include but are not limited to:

Assists faculty in analysis, management, and reconciliation of all GMS work-tags and subcontracts; serves as the administrative liaison with Federal, State and Corporate sources of funding, to include providing timely information related to portfolio health to the BGRO Director.

Manages journals/cost transfers, coordinates effort reporting, purchasing, and prepares and tracks invoices.

Completes FFRs, close-outs, and spend analysis.

As the designated Department Financial Manager for Sponsored Projects, handles financial management of the sponsored project to ensure compliance with sponsor's requirements and University's policies and procedures, to include duties specified for accomplishment within 30 days after the close of the month.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or an Accounting field - Master's degree preferred

5 - 7 years of experience, to include demonstration of progressive work experience

Strong finance, accounting, and analytical background

Demonstrated skill in administrative and financial management in particular - working knowledge of Federal 0MB Circulars A-21, A-110 and A-133, as well as extramural funding

Knowledge and applicability of 0MB Circulars A-2 J, A-110,and A-133

Knowledge of Federal regulations

Ability to interact well with community and University Officials, faculty, staff, and students

Ability to express information clearly and concisely, both verbally and in writing

Ability to assimilate data, communicate effectively, exercise sound judgment and discretion, understand comprehensive financial systems, for example, GMS, Excel, BOX, and Word

Working knowledge of financial management tools and grants management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work well under pressure with a diverse population

Ability to multitask, prioritize workload, and handle difficult situations with tact, diplomacy, and discretion

Preference for Certified Research Administrator

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.