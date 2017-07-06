Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Jr. Grants Administrator Non-Industry, Biomedical Graduate Research Organization - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (BGRO), home to 53 percent of Georgetown University's sponsored research funding and led by Robert Clarke, Ph.D., Sc.D., was created to foster cutting-edge interdisciplinary collaboration and to enhance Georgetown University Medical Center's basic science and translational research capacity, especially in the areas of neurosciences, child health and human development, cardiovascular-kidney diseases, infectious diseases and in collaborative work with researchers and clinicians from Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to promoting this lifesaving research, BGRO's focus on educational and academic excellence in the biomedical sciences is helping to create the next generation of researchers in the United States and around the world.

The Jr. Grants Administrator assists with the oversight of all financial management functions within the BGRO Clinical Departments - analysis, management, and reconciliation of all GMS work-tags and subcontracts. Reporting to the Senior Contracts Manager, the Jr. Grants Administrator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Extramural Support

Oversees and provides daily financial management of extramural support from government, foundations, and private agencies, as well as multiple subcontracts:

Ensuring adherence to budgets, policies, and regulations

Spend analysis and management, reconciliation and communication of all awards

Ensuring all financial status reports are accurate and timely

Ensuring invoices including subcontracts are within the budgeted award and scope of work.

Monitoring and providing center leaders with the fiscal status of all funds

Ensuring all funds in deficit or underspent are addressed promptly and brought to the attention of the Director for Administration

Prepares monthly variance reports and communicate results to leadership,

Reviews and approves all financial documents and human resources documents requiring fiscal approval by the Director for Finance and Administration,

Follows-up on questionable transactions to ensure compliance with Medical Center and University policies and procedures

Serves as a resource to scientific leaders.

Sponsored Project Management

As a Department Financial Manager for Sponsored Project, handles financial management of the sponsored project to ensure compliance with sponsor's requirements and University's policies and procedures, to include duties specified for accomplishment within 30 days after the close of the month.

Additional duties

Coordinates changes in awards and new awards with Pre-award and communicates with BGRO staff members who have responsibility for managing these areas.

Establishes or coordinates new work-tags and other system components.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or an Accounting field - Master's preferred

2 to 3 years of experience to include demonstration of progressive work experience

Strong finance, accounting, and analytical background

Demonstrated skill in administrative and financial management, with working knowledge of financial management tools and grants management

Working knowledge of Federal 0MB Circulars A-21, A-110 and A-133, as well as extramural funding

Ability to interact well with community and University Officials, faculty, staff, and students.

Ability to express information clearly and concisely, both verbally and in writing

Ability to assimilate data, exercise sound judgment and discretion, and understand comprehensive financial systems (including but not limited to GMS, Excel, BOX, and Word)

Ability to work well under pressure with a diverse population

Ability to multitask, prioritize workload, and handle difficult situations with tact, diplomacy and discretion

Preference for Certified Research Administrator

