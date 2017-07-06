Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Associate, Center for Translational Transplant Medicine (CTTM) - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown's Center for Translational Transplant Medicine (CTTM) seeks an independent, highly organized, motivated, detail-oriented, and technically talented Research Associate to support the cutting edge translational research of Alexander Kroemer, MD, PhD. The Research Associate will work closely with Dr. Kroemer as the team lead providing daily oversight in the preclinical laboratory research efforts from bench top to bedside. The Kroemer Laboratory studies immune responses in abdominally transplanted organs.

The Research Associate, as the team lead, manages day to day laboratory personnel and operations including the planning and designing of experiments, quality assurance, good laboratory practice, development of collaborative working relationships with the Georgetown University shared resources, creating research databases, maintaining clinical databases, tracking inpatient/outpatient research subjects, chart review, and data analysis. Reporting to the Principal Investigator, the Research Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Provides the oversight and expertise of advanced techniques of cellular and molecular biology including but not limited to polychromatic flow cytometry, intracellular staining, cell sorting technologies, ELISA, Western Blot, real time PCR, cell culture techniques, immunohistochemistry, microscopic imaging to meet deadlines set by the grant.

Facilitates and executes the research of Alexander Kroemer, MD, PhD, focusing on mucosal immunity of the small bowel using human and animal tissue by routinely perform molecular biology techniques for protein, RNA and DNA work such as DNA/RNA extraction and genotyping.

Explores complex innate and adaptive immune responses of the abdominal transplant population at MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute (MGTI); using human specimens and animal tissues, serves as the senior laboratory team lead with responsibility for training all laboratory personnel involved in the conduct of research.

Designs and executes experiments, including performing advanced techniques of cellular immunology and molecular biology

Conducts and oversees literature reviews, data collection, data analysis, and manuscript preparation at the discretion of the Principal Investigator.

As directed, designs, implements, and directs animal models (e.g. mouse model) research, which may include performing animal surgery, tissue dissection, and tissue/blood harvesting; and ensures regulatory compliance in animal studies involving xenografts and genetic mouse models.

Maintains translational databases of clinical outcomes and reviews pathology reports in the medical record if necessary.

Performs scientific writing and assists with drafting animal protocols and grant proposals to federal agencies such as NIH and DoD and other sources of external funding, under the direction of the PI.

Assists Senior Research Administrator with duties relating to pre- and post-award; proposal preparation, expenditures, account monitoring and reconciliation, effort reporting, subcontracts and electronic transfers.

Performs general lab maintenance such as ordering supplies, inventory control, and capital equipment.

Performs all duties in accordance with the philosophy, policies, procedures, and standards of Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC).

Requirements

PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology

Demonstrated skill in administrative, financial, and research management

Completion of a postdoctoral research fellowship in Immunology

Grant writing and other scientific writing

Publications in prestigious, peer-reviewed, internationally recognized medical journals, specifically Nature or another immunology journal

Experience includes demonstration of progressive work experience academic research environment

2 years or more of experience in conducting research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Exceptional verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Knowledge of institutional and federal regulations and guidelines governing clinical translational research and grant administration

Technically superior in performing advanced, cutting edge techniques of cellular immunology and molecular biology.

Genomics expertise, specifically analyzing and interpreting DNA sequences

Skilled in using various software applications that can assemble, manipulate and format data and reports, such as word processing, spreadsheets, slide presentations, design software, and databases

Knowledge of research protocol development and implementation

Expertise in T-cell biology, specifically T-cell receptor signaling and transcription factor regulation

Understanding of organizational dynamics

Ability to multi-task, work effectively under pressure, function autonomously, and collaborate successfully with a multidisciplinary perioperative team

Genetics expertise, specifically in gene regulation

Competency of rules and regulations governing human subject research

Competency of rules and regulations governing basic research

Strong foundation in cell biology, molecular biology, and immunology - as demonstrated with several publications in prestigious, peer-reviewed, internationally recognized medical journals, specifically Nature Immunology or another immunology journal

Ability to problem solve, critically analyze, and assist in all facets of basic science including grant writing to final manuscript preparation

Ability to function well as the team lead on a translational research team.

Receptive to change and easily adaptable to the fast paced, unpredictable, yet rewarding environment that is abdominal transplantation

Willingness and availability to work a flexible schedule which includes nights, weekends, and holidays as needed to accommodate the needs of a major transplant center collecting and studying fresh tissue for research

Exceptional organizational skills, proficiency in Microsoft Suite applications, and have mastered software such as PRISM.

Advanced knowledge of cell biology, molecular biology, and cellular immunology.

Preferred qualifications

At least 5 of basic laboratory experience

Ability to work well under pressure and with a diverse population

Ability to multi-task and prioritize work load

Ability to handle difficult situations and interact with the senior leadership and the general constituency

Prior work experience with genetically engineered mice

