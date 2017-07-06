Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director of Development, International - Office of Advancement

The Director of Development, International, serves as a market leader to plan and implement a regionally focused strategy for Georgetown's principal, major, planned and leadership gift prospects in a specified International market. S/he serves as a market leader for all advancement activity in a key designated region, with a focus on Western Europe, for Georgetown's upcoming campaign and overall, for the university's external presence. The Director serves as a key front line development officer and coordinates the advancement strategy for the primary assigned region(s). Reporting to the Senior Director of Development, International, and working on a team that covers the strategies for the broader International markets, including Asia, Latin America, Western Europe, and the Middle East, the Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Executes gift strategies as a fundraiser and oversees a region by driving and executing advancement strategies, drawing upon all areas and talent within the advancement organization.

Identifies, cultivates, and solicits, or arranges for the solicitation of gifts from individuals, their personal foundations, select corporations, and select foundations.

Coordinates advancement strategies for a portfolio of leadership gift prospects, many of whom have multiple philanthropic interests at Georgetown; with some donors, that requires playing the lead relationship role - and with other donors, that requires coordinating behind the scenes among academic leadership, development officers, and volunteers.

Communicates with all interested parties and effectively leads the efforts of other gift officers and volunteers in the region.

Executes strategies and overseeing stewardship, particularly for principal gift prospects with multiple interests.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

5 to 7 years of fundraising or closely affiliated experience. Preferably in a higher education setting

Personal solicitation experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Understanding of prospect management systems, donor databases, prospect pipeline development

Strong work ethic, good judgment, ability to manage own time and collaborate effectively with others

Credibility and integrity as a principal gift officer is essential to the success of the program

Desire to contribute to and participate in the mission of Georgetown University

Understanding and experience working with international cultures

Preferred qualifications

Multilingual ability, particularly a European language

Experience with philanthropy and in a European context, inclusive of European-based giving vehicles

