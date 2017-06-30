Job Description

Shift: Various

Location: Various

Days Off: Various

Posting/Position Details :

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate, and satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school and/or training program in a mechanical or a related field is required.

Considerable knowledge of and have performed satisfactorily the duties of a General Equipment Mechanic or related field for a period of not less than two (2) years.

License:

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator's license issued from jurisdiction of residence. Safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years.

MOS/SOC:

The military occupational skills (MOS) or service occupational codes (SOC) that are most applicable for this position are below.

Branch MOS/SOC and/or Military Function US Air Force Pavements and Construction Equipment US Army 12B, 12D, 12V, 12N, 91L, 12G, 21E, 21J, 62E, 62J, 62K, 62L, 62M US Marine Corps 1345, Engineer Equipment Operator, Engineer Assistant, Engineer Equipment Chief, Engineer Equipment Mechanic, ABV/JAB Operator (1372) US Navy 5711, 5712, EO, Construction Mech, Engineering Aid US Coast Guard BM Boatswain's Mate

Medical Group:

Ability to complete satisfactorily the medical examination for this class.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 75 pounds.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for component, wiring and safety identification.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is diverse technical industrial mechanical equipment operation and maintenance work. An employee in this class is responsible for operating and maintaining a variety of mechanical equipment and systems located in Authority owned facilities throughout the bus and rail system. Employee has considerable latitude for independent judgement and action within established guidelines. The work requires an understanding of maintenance procedures and practices; basic knowledge of electrical, electronic, hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic and refrigeration theories and principles; the materials, parts, tools, test equipment and operating systems associated with WMATA's physical plant.

Employees are assigned elementary general equipment operation and maintenance work in WMATA facilities. Employees are expected to gain familiarity with and to develop skills in the operation, maintenance and repair of physical plant equipment and systems. Employees receive instruction and close supervision on new assignments, while regular assignments are performed independently. Work is reviewed and verified upon completion to check progress and conformance to established policies and requirements by a Supervisor, Craft Crew.

Observes physical plant general equipment and systems in operation to detect potential failures or locate causes of malfunctions. Observes meters, gauges, fluid levels and charts to determine optimum operation efficiency and completes required documentation. Inspects used parts and equipment for changes in calibration, dimensional requirements and manufacturer's specifications. Tests and calibrates system controls and equipment to ensure proper system operations using test equipment or precision measuring instruments.

Performs repairs, inspections, required adjustments, testing, troubleshooting, cleaning, lubrication, and scheduled maintenance on assigned physical plant equipment in accordance with schematics, wiring and flow diagrams, standard operating procedures, operation manuals, manufacturer's specifications, maintenance instructions, local and federal standards.

Performs preventive, scheduled, unscheduled or corrective maintenance, troubleshoots and tests physical plant equipment systems, subsystems and components using precision measuring equipment such as multimeters and amprobes to test defective electrical control circuits; transits, flow meters, pressure gauges, leak detectors, vacuum pumps, pneumatic control testers, thermometers, pilot gages and air velocity indicators to inspect, test and repair mechanical components and systems; and other instruments and tools as required. Operates special shop equipment (drills, grinders, fork trucks, hoists, cranes, presses, de¿greasers, lathes) and uses various tools.

Maintains physical plant systems by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and tests; removing, replacing or repairing defective or worn parts; lubricating and cleaning or recharging equipment; installing and replacing filters, metering devices, and solenoids; high pressure cleaning; adjusting belts and drives, sanding and spot painting, and adjusting or calibrating equipment to manufacturer's specifications using approved procedures and test equipment.

Maintains physical plant service controls (temperature, pressure, electric, solid state and pneumatic) by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and tests, removing, replacing or repairing defective or worn parts and adjusting or calibrating to manufacturer's specifications using approved procedures and test equipment.

Maintains physical plant equipment electrical components (circuits, wiring, starters, relays and motors) and mechanical components (compressors, train lifts, vehicle lifts, overhead doors, cranes and hoists, sewage ejectors, ventilation and air handling systems, valves, pumps, portable lifts, etc.) by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and tests; removing, replacing and repairing defective or worn parts; cleaning and lubricating components as needed.

Implements directed engineering modifications to physical plant equipment and system. Performs new plant and component acceptance testing.

Completes required documentation and reports for the operation and maintenance of physical plant equipment and related components by using the proper forms, tags or entering data into computer records; prepares parts requisitions for the supervisor's approval.

Attends on the job and formal training classes; assists technicians in higher classifications in their assignments or provides job specific training to technicians in lower classifications.

Responds to and provides assistance in emergencies such as securing or safeguarding physical plant equipment, fire/life/safety, snow emergencies. etc.

Performs all tasks and assignments within the established safety practices and maintenance guidelines.

May operate Authority vehicles between work locations.

Works variable shifts, days and hours as required and as provided for under existing Union contract.

Performs all other related duties as required.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

