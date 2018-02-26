Community Connections is a dynamic mental health agency recognized nationally for innovative programming and commitment to interrupting the cycle intergenerational transmission of trauma. Our goal is to provide high-quality, clinical mental health services focused on the strengths of each individual child, adolescent and family. We have openings in our Center for Families and Children for Masters level LGSW/LGPC clinicians as:

Community Based Intervention (CBI) Specialist - serving children, adolescents and families who often experience crises and benefit from the highest intensity of community-based services. Required Qualifications: MSW or MA in Counseling with corresponding DC graduate license (LGSW or LGPC) and at least one year experience working with children, adolescents with serious mental illness and their families. We offer supervision towards independent clinical licensure.

Additionally, candidates for these positions must pass a background check, have a reliable vehicle and clean driving record as most of the work is done in the community and for transporting consumers.