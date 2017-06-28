Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Job Overview

This ICAP Institute Fellow will support the lnstitute' s work (1) to pursue impact litigation in defense of constitutional rights and values and (2) to involve Georgetown Law students in such efforts. The Fellow will engage in extensive legal research regarding potential and ongoing cases to inform potential involvement in such cases, as well as in support of briefing and argument in cases in which ICAP is playing a role. The Fellow also will carefully draft, revise, and edit portions of briefing materials to be filed in court pertaining to those cases and assist in mooting the oral advocates arguing the cases. Furthermore, the Fellow will support ICAP' s leadership in overseeing a practicum seminar designed to involve Georgetown Law student s in understanding the nature of constitutional impact litigation and in contributing to ICAP' s work.

Work Interactions

This ICAP Institute Fellow will be supervised by ICAP' s Executive Director and Visiting Professor of Law Josh Geltzer as well as by ICAP' s Senior Litigator from Practice and Visiting Professor of Law Mary McCord. Additionally, the Fellow will, as circumstances dict at e, interact with other Georgetown Law faculty supporting ICAP ' s work on particular cases and with students participating in the practicum seminar to be offered in connection with ICAP' s work. In doing so, the Fellow will be critical to fulfilling ICAP' s mission of harnessing the talent and expertise of Georgetown Law' s faculty and students in contributing to strategically selected constitutional litigation on cutting-edge issues and exposing the law school community to such work.

Reguirements and Qualifications

Required are a B.A. and a J.D.

Preferred is experience as a federal court clerk, ideally to include at the district court level.

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.