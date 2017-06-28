Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Custodian (Part-time, 16 hours), Evening Custodial Services - Facilities Management

Shift: Saturday & Sunday, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Custodian, in accordance with a detailed cleaning plan, performs general and specific cleaning and maintenance tasks to ensure a comfortable, safe and clean environment in which the University community can live, learn and work. S/he represents the department with the University community and its visitors and is expected to exhibit a professional manner; to keep informed of departmental and University rules, regulations and guides pertaining to employment obligations including complying with attendance and clock in and out on time; to work with other University Facilities staff as part of a team; and to be flexible with schedule to accommodate emergency situations such as staffing shortages and snow removal. Duties include but are not limited to:

In accordance with a detailed cleaning plan and with specific guidance from supervisor, cleans up to 28,000-35,000 square feet of cleanable space per 8-hour workday.

Performs other tasks as assigned in emergency or unusual situations - examples include, but are not limited to, snow and ice removal, clean up associated with water or fire damage, and special event support.

Uses standard tools, equipment, materials and supplies of the trade, and observes all safety rules, regulations and precautions.

Performs tour of duty assignments made by the Manager of Custodial Services and/or the Night Operations Manager, and under certain circumstances - including but not limited to, emergency snow removal, spills and flooding - performs assignments made by the Work Management Center, the Director of Facilities Management, the Resource Manager, the Infrastructure Manager, and other department managers.

Requirements

HS diploma or equivalent preferred

1 year of custodial work experience preferred

Valid DC, VA or MD driver's license

Reading, writing, and conversing in English in order to read and understand product label instructions, policies and procedures, as well as to effectively discuss custodial matters with supervisors and others

Ability to sit, walk and stand while working, and to use arms and hands to lift and carry up to thirty-five pounds and custodial equipment

Ability to walk, climb stairs, bend and crouch, reach and pull while performing duties

Ability to see, hear, smell, and maintain a fundamental understanding of custodial equipment

Availability and willingness to work during emergency situations such as staffing shortages and snow removal

The Custodian is an emergency position that requires the incumbent to report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

