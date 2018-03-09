Assistant Controller
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- VA
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Is one of your New Year's resolutions about finding a better career opportunity? This northern Virginia commercial real estate organization might be the place for you. The company has an impressive track record and is moving forward with continued growth and success. The Assistant Controller here will prepare and review financial statements, prepare budgets, supervise and mentor staff, and work with top management. You will be part of, and make a contribution to, something big that's happening. Benefits are generous and include paid parking. Get out of your rut and make 2018 a fun, challenging, and fabulous year! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
BS, 5yr-7yrs commercial real estate accounting experience, f/s, budgets, forecasting, operating expense rec's, analysis, experience in supervising and mentoring.