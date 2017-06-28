Responsibilities

The School of Business Administration at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area, invites applications for adjunct positions to teach graduate courses in management science, and/ or data science, including statistics, business analytics, and operations. Adjuncts teach one or two courses per semester.

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

For undergraduate, applicants must have a masterâ€™s degree in information technology, operations research, business, or related field. Specific courses: Business Statistics, Operations Management, Managing Big Data, Data Science Principles.

For graduate, applicants must have a doctorate in a related field. All applicants must have industry/ organizational experience. Specific courses: Business Analytics and Data Science.

Preferred Qualifications

Teaching at undergraduate and graduate level preferred.

Special Notes to Applicants

Applications should be submitted online at www.marymountjobs.com and should provide evidence of their teaching, knowledge and experience.

Please include a list of 3 references along with relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.