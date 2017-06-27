Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Director, Special Events - Office of Advancement

The Assistant Director of Special Events is responsible for planning and implementation of special events and advancement activities which support the alumni, development, campaign and public relations goals established by the University. S/he assists in the creation, execution and management of local, national and international programs; the evaluation and refinement of departmental methods and systems which best support the mission of the Office of Alumni & University Relations; and manages the planning and implementation of special events and advancement activities that support the alumni, development and public relations goals established by the University. The Assistant Director helps in establishing an annual strategy of alumni, development and recognition events; in the creation, execution and management of local, national and international programs; and in the evaluation and refinement of departmental methods and systems that best support the mission of the Office of Alumni & University Relations. Reporting to the Director of Special Events, the Assistant Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Interprets, selects, and applies appropriate guidelines and procedures necessary to accomplish the large number of competing priorities related to the annual calendar of OAUR events.

Plans, promotes, and implements local, national and international special events and advancement activities which promote the University's alumni, development and public relations efforts, with responsibilities that include establishing and monitoring of a budget and timeline for each event; negotiating vendor contracts; event site-selection; assigning, briefing and supervising of OAUR staff volunteers; developing and managing a system for registration or ticket sales (as necessary); creating promotional event materials; and accurately estimating all expenses and expected revenue before, during and after each event.

Serves as liaison for volunteers and other University staff members to assist in the evaluation and recommendation of events for the importance of major components such as budget and cost-effectiveness; University and community attendance; cultivation of new and potential donors; overall organization of event along with suggested improvements for future programs.

Communicates effectively with Alumni, Development, Communications and Advancement Services staff, the President's Office and other departments throughout the University, and serves as an advisor to co-workers on the management of events, meetings or conferences.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

At least 3 years of experience in special events of comparable size and complexity to those at Georgetown University

Exceptional organizational and time management skills. as well as superb attention to detail

Ability to balance multiple high priorities at once

Experience supervising VIPs, volunteers, high level executives. and internal personnel

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

