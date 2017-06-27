Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Maintenance Mechanic III, Preventive Maintenance - Facilities Management

Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 pm - 7:00 am

The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supporting the operations of a 24-7 building maintenance and response team coverage and emergency response. S/he works on A/C, heating, and ventilation repairs, plumbing equipment with associated leaks and floods, and electrical repairs - for example, fire alarms, lock outs, and electrical outages. Duties include but are not limited to:

Performs technical trades work to maintain heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment.

Assists other trade shops with basic electrical and plumbing system maintenance and repair work.

Completes repairs /maintenance of HVAC and refrigeration systems and components in accordance with DDC control logic.

Inspects, adjusts, calibrates and installs pneumatic and mechanical devices, using associated test instruments and diagnostic tools.

Maintains working order of the pneumatic air compressor, air lines, actuators, dampers, valves, thermostats, end devices, and pneumatic-electronic (PE) switches.

Performs master mechanic level maintenance and repairs in accordance with industry/trade practices.

Provides daily maintenance support on assigned shift to building users, responding to calls for service, and completes scheduled preventive maintenance inspections and work orders.

Performs scheduled preventive maintenance and unscheduled or special work such as overhauls, repairs, replacements, surveys, and similar projects.

Uses all standard tools, equipment, materials, and supplies of the trade.

Observes all safety rules, regulations, and precautions in performing all duties.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

Journeyman's license AND 4 to 5 years of experience under a MM supervision required - preference for Master Mechanic License

Knowledge of building automation systems; specifically, DDC system and computer controls and a good working knowledge of pneumatic controls.

Computer literacy

A valid driver license, and, if hired, qualify for certification as an authorized University driver

The Maintenance Mechanic III is an emergency position that requires the incumbent to report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

