UNDERWRITER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jun 26, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Optima Health in Virginia Beach, Virginia is seeking an Underwriter to join the Underwriting/Actuarial Services Department
Learns advanced principles and policies of underwriting. Responsible for accurately developing individual and/or employer group rates with minimal guidance from manager. Works with the sales department to finalize rates and develop appropriate benefit alternatives as appropriate.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Health Underwriting - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Underwriting Responsibilities
• Manages a Book of Business up to 75,000 members
• Understands basic underwriting principles such as incurred vs paid claims, IBNR, trend, pooling and retention
• Meets or exceeds business segment revenue, margin, membership and goals
• Provided consultative services to internal and external customers
• Possesses authority to make decisions within parameters stipulated by underwriting management
• Analyzes underwriting risk to determine premium rates for fully insured groups as well as funding rates for ASP
• Utilizes technical expertise to make recommendations regarding benefit and funding plan design option. Assists with underwriting process and system changes
• Participates in final rate and benefit discussions with Sales
• Validates calculated rates through proven alternative underwriting methodologies
• Demonstrates strong Excel skills
Must have a Bachelor's Degree and 2 years of healthcare underwriting experience
