Learns advanced principles and policies of underwriting. Responsible for accurately developing individual and/or employer group rates with minimal guidance from manager. Works with the sales department to finalize rates and develop appropriate benefit alternatives as appropriate.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Health Underwriting - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Underwriting Responsibilities

• Manages a Book of Business up to 75,000 members

• Understands basic underwriting principles such as incurred vs paid claims, IBNR, trend, pooling and retention

• Meets or exceeds business segment revenue, margin, membership and goals

• Provided consultative services to internal and external customers

• Possesses authority to make decisions within parameters stipulated by underwriting management

• Analyzes underwriting risk to determine premium rates for fully insured groups as well as funding rates for ASP

• Utilizes technical expertise to make recommendations regarding benefit and funding plan design option. Assists with underwriting process and system changes

• Participates in final rate and benefit discussions with Sales

• Validates calculated rates through proven alternative underwriting methodologies

• Demonstrates strong Excel skills

Must have a Bachelor's Degree and 2 years of healthcare underwriting experience