OPM Qualifications Standard for Aviation Safety Series, FG-1825 MINIMUM ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

(A) Not more than two separate incidents involving Federal aviation regulations violations in the last 5 years;

Aviation Safety Inspector positions have job-related medical requirements. When applicable, applicants MUST meet job-related medical requirements which will be assessed and validated during the pre-employment process.

Medical Requirements: Applicants must be physically able to perform the duties of the Aviation Safety Inspector position in a safe and efficient manner, with or without a reasonable accommodation. The minimum medical requirements include the following requirements:

Have good distant vision in each eye and be able to read, without strain, printed materials the size of typewritten characters (glasses and contact lenses permitted); Have the ability to hear the conversational voice (hearing aid permitted); and Not have any physical condition that would cause them to be a hazard to themselves or others that would interfere with their ability to fly as passengers in a variety of aircraft.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE, TRAINING, AND CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To qualify for this position you must demonstrate in your application that you possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position. Applicants should include examples of specialized experience in their work history. In addition, applicants MUST meet all of the following:

(A) Aircraft avionics experience involving the maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting of installed avionics systems on aircraft; and

A positive education experience is not required for this position.

We may use this vacancy to fill other similar vacant positions.

Travel may be required.

Position may be subject to a background investigation.

A one-year probationary period may be required.

The person selected for this position may be required to file a financial disclosure statement within 30 days of entry on duty. FAA policy limits certain outside employment and financial investments in aviation-related companies.





Applications will be rated and referred on an as needed basis.

The Flight Standards Service utilizes a National Centralized Hiring Process, for standardized interviewing, screening, and verification of qualifications and experience of Aviation Safety Inspector applicants.

Applicants will be required to appear in person for an interview and/or other assessments to determine whether they possess the necessary qualifications, competencies and personal qualities to successfully perform Aviation Safety Inspector duties. Applicants will be questioned about information on their application and will be required to show appropriate airman certificates, ratings, and pilot logbooks or other appropriate records of flight time to substantiate that the applicant meets the requirements of this announcement.

Interviews are conducted at the following locations based on specialty:

Irving, TX-General Aviation Operations; Denver, CO-Air Carrier Operations; Chicago, IL-General Aviation Maintenance/Avionics; Atlanta, GA-Air Carrier Maintenance/Avionics

In extenuating circumstances, other interview locations and/or methods may be approved on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the Flight Standards Service National Centralized Hiring Process

