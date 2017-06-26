Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Custodian, Law Center Facilities Management - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetown Law is an exceptional institution in an enviable location. Students come here from all over the world to study international or tax law, environmental or health care law (just a few of our specialties). They come here for our top-ranked clinics. Most of all, they come because this is the place where theory and practice meet. At Georgetown, students learn the law in the place where laws are made.

The Custodian performs provides building support services that ensure a safe, clean and comfortable environment for the University community. Reporting to the Manager of Custodial Services, and as assigned, reports to another manager or staff member, the Custodian has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs general and specific cleaning and maintenance tasks using tools, equipment, and supplies of the trade, for example, furniture moving, emergency support, special event set up and break down.

Cleans stairwells, landings, ramps, administrative offices, classrooms, restrooms, exterior entrances, and public and special events space, and other areas as assigned - for example, dusts and cleans supply and return air vents, cleans trash containers, cleans dusts and polishes furniture, removes litter and empties trash and recycling containers; washes windows, mirrors, and disinfect s bathrooms; sweeps and mops floors free of debris and dirt.

Determines equipment and supplies needed in order to meet cleaning requests. Works with supervisor to ensure an appropriate inventory of supplies and equipment. Ensures economic use of supplies and compliance with all state, federal and local safety regulations. As employee cleans they must make notes of any damage to equipment, furniture of facilities, and reports it to their immediate supervisor.

Transports all supplies and necessary equipment to complete assigned work; properly cares for equipment and supplies and follows storage procedures; and ensures security of items issued such as keys, and radios.

Requirements

High School diploma or certified equivalency preferred

Ability to perform all levels of physical work including lifting (to 50 pounds), bending, crouching, kneeling, reaching, scrubbing, and sitting, walking, or standing for extended periods of time to complete work assigned

Commitment to observe of safety rules and regulations that meet state, federal, and local governing jurisdictions

Valid driver's license in Virginia, Maryland, or District of Columbia, and, if hired, qualify for designation as a University driver

Reading, writing, and conversing in English in order to read and understand product label instructions, policies and procedure s, and to effectively discuss custodial matters with supervisors and others

Positive attitude and customer service orientation

Commitment to professional conduct, compliance with policies and practices, and flexibility regarding scheduling and working as a part of a team.

Availability and willingness to work during emergency situations - for example, staffing shortages, snow removal, inclement weather, and water damage clean up

The Custodian is an emergency position that requires the incumbent to report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.