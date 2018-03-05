PD18-10 Monday, 5th March 2018 Property Management East Deer Park200 East Deer Park DriveFull Time4 Year Degree

HOC is seeking an experienced senior executive and property management professional as its Director of Property Management to lead its Property Management Division to enable HOC to achieve its financial goals and ownership objectives.

The ideal candidate will have experience in property management, leasing and maintenance operations for stabilized and lease-up properties. The candidate will have strong analytical skills and can decipher financial data to effectively review and evaluate residential investment opportunities and to assess the performance of the individual properties in the portfolio. The candidate will be able to work independently with minimal supervision and able to thrive in an environment that encourages problem solving, creative and strategic thinking, multitasking, decision making and prioritizing under tight deadlines. The ideal candidate will possess the operational business acumen to identify, direct and correct on-site operational deficiencies to bring about optimal financial results.

This is a senior level professional management position reporting to the Executive Director and responsible for directing the operations and supervising the performance of the Property Management Division and for participating in senior staff deliberations. The position requires extensive knowledge of the principles and practices of multi-family and scattered site rental property administration and management, budgeting, fiscal analysis, and the ability to supervise others. Requires considerable knowledge in rental property management including county, state, and federal laws and regulations pertaining to subsidized housing and the codes and laws pertinent to the upkeep of buildings and equipment owned and managed by HOC. This position ensures that policies and procedures are in place and uniformly followed in an effort to promote and maintain positive relations with residents and community representatives.

The employee in this position is responsible for planning the division's work and decides the work methods and procedures to be used. This person would also conduct a continuing review of HOC Property Management programs and develop or modify programs as needed. Will manage the capital plans for all other HOC owned and managed properties. Responsible for determining the required resources for the division programs and for directing actions to resolve major problems or to take appropriate actions to adjust the work effort. Establish annual re-examination program in accordance with HUD guidelines. Will also interpret objectives and programs of the Division to county, state and federal officials and to the public and work with the Real Estate Division to analyze housing needs and then design programs and resources to meet these needs.