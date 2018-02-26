Looking for an Payroll Coordinator for an amazing non-profit organization in the NWDC area. The Payroll Coordinator will be responsible & fully accountable for the payroll & audit function of multiple mid to highly complex clients. Evaluates programming changes required for clients and partners directly with the programming team to test & implement required changes. Coordinates all incoming payroll data for assigned clients in conjunction with the Shared Services team. Responsible for scheduling and running the assigned client payrolls by following standard operating procedures. Maintains complete, accurate and timely employee records based on real time requests. Balance respective payrolls based on the COS year end calendar and remit all Third Party Remittances by defined due dates, complete all Year End balancing, filing & respective reporting.

Hours: 8am-4pm (1 hour lunch)

Pay: $46k-$52k (based on exp.)

Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.

Qualifications: