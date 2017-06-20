Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Assistant II, DNA Processing Laboratory, Marrow Donor Program - Georgetown University Medical Center

The C.W. Bill Young Department of Defense (DoD) Marrow Donor Program - often called the Department of Defense (Dod) Marrow Donor Program or Salute to Life - is located in Rockville, Maryland, and has been in operation since 1991. We work exclusively with military personnel and their dependents, DoD civilian employees, Reservists, and Coast Guard and National Guard members to facilitate marrow and stem cell donations.

The Research Assistant II, performs high volume molecular testing and supports laboratory activities. Reporting to the DNA Processing Lab Manager, the Research Assistant II has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs high volume molecular HLA Class I and Class II testing of patient donor, and research specimens in a timely manner.

Maintains and ensures accurate test records within appropriate databases, and evaluates typing results.

Performs required equipment and laboratory cleaning and maintenance.

Delivers and restocks supplies within the laboratory and donor center.

Complies with laboratory, ASH!, and HIPAA standards.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in science or health related field

1 to 2 years of experience in clinical lab setting

Attention to detail

Good computer skills

advanced organizational, interpersonal, and verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work with colleagues and donors of diverse backgrounds

