Sr. Infrastructure and Installation Specialist

Employer
AboutWeb
Location
Reston, VA
Posted
Jun 19, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades
Industry
Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Sr. Infrastructure and Installation Specialist
AboutWeb is seeking a Sr. Infrastructure and Installation Specialist with at least 10 years of experience on managing IT project teams, climb ladders and pull cabling without difficulty, provide weekly status reports on all installation projects and incident request resolution, ability to provide Level II and III CFP escalation support, bi-annual reports on overall infrastructure status and include recommendations to improve infrastructure based on industry best- practices, Reading Blue Prints, Maps and other Facility Documentation. Also, have + three years of relevant technical experience in the areas of installation, operations, and maintenance of hardware

Certifications:
- Security+
- Fiber-optic certification to include FOA, CPCT certification (preferred), CFOT, ETA FOD, ETA FOI, ETA FOT, or BICSI Installer2, Fiber-Optic

Clearance: TS/SCI

