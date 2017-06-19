Sr. Infrastructure and Installation Specialist

AboutWeb is seeking a Sr. Infrastructure and Installation Specialist with at least 10 years of experience on managing IT project teams, climb ladders and pull cabling without difficulty, provide weekly status reports on all installation projects and incident request resolution, ability to provide Level II and III CFP escalation support, bi-annual reports on overall infrastructure status and include recommendations to improve infrastructure based on industry best- practices, Reading Blue Prints, Maps and other Facility Documentation. Also, have + three years of relevant technical experience in the areas of installation, operations, and maintenance of hardware



Certifications:

- Security+

- Fiber-optic certification to include FOA, CPCT certification (preferred), CFOT, ETA FOD, ETA FOI, ETA FOT, or BICSI Installer2, Fiber-Optic



Clearance: TS/SCI

