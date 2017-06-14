Perform and analyze all diagnostic and interventional Mammography Procedures. Perform all quality control and quality assurance standards as prescribed by all state, federal, and local agencies. Provide the best patient care and practice radiation safety standards at all times.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Rad Mammography, Amer Reg of Rad R, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

ARRT M required within 2 yrs of hire.