MAMMOGRAPHY TECH

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Jun 14, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Perform and analyze all diagnostic and interventional Mammography Procedures. Perform all quality control and quality assurance standards as prescribed by all state, federal, and local agencies. Provide the best patient care and practice radiation safety standards at all times.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Rad Mammography, Amer Reg of Rad R, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
ARRT M required within 2 yrs of hire.

