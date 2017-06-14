MAMMOGRAPHY TECH
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Jun 14, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Perform and analyze all diagnostic and interventional Mammography Procedures. Perform all quality control and quality assurance standards as prescribed by all state, federal, and local agencies. Provide the best patient care and practice radiation safety standards at all times.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Rad Mammography, Amer Reg of Rad R, Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
ARRT M required within 2 yrs of hire.
