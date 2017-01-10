Able to Reverse engineer software

Analyze customer requirements related to software and follow requirements if requirements have been outlined.

Write well designed, testable, efficient code on time and with high quality

Collaborate with other programmers and team members to design and implement features

Review and debug existing source code

Document and maintain software functionality

Work independently when required

Expert knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and creating stored procedures

Web development skills in HTML, CSS and JavaScript (or related frameworks)

Experience with Agile methodologies

Ability to multi-task and stay organized in a dynamic work environment

Must be able to envision solutions to complex problems and be able to explain them to technical and non-technical audiences

Strong understanding of application and data security concepts

Identify problems and recommend solutions using evidence-based, data driven analysis.

Able to produce ERD with normalized data structures

Produce estimates and lead the execution of approved work streams and tasks.

Document systems and best practices for software developers and other engineers.

Experience working with TFS and source control in a team environment

Create Build definitions on Team Foundation Server

Create Projects and Branching on Team Foundation Server

Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.

Experience working on system performance including tuning, application profiling, code scanning tools and code reviews

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Must be a self-starter and able to demonstrate experience learning new technologies and practices.

CLEARANCE REQUIREMENT:at the time of applying is required. Candidates who appear qualified will be required to provide clearance verification information before being submitted for consideration for this position.