Applications and Software Developer Level IV

Location: Mclean, VA

long-term contract

Requires an active Top Secret clearance

Duties and work output cover software applications development and other closely related technical areas. Conducts design and development of prototypes, modeling, and simulation, determination of interfaces and technical feasibility analysis. Directs and performs implementation analysis, design, development, enhancement and testing of application software which includes such diverse applications as distributed systems, communications systems, graphical user interfaces and simulations. Directs and or performs integration of COTS and other existing code, determines feasibility of commercial technologies for various applications

Effectively communicates technical information to non-technical audiences. Influences others to comply with policies and conform to standards and best practices.

Designs and organizes working information security systems operations and maintenance strategy and methodology to comply with the organization's cyber security standards and mission.

Attends and participates in professional conferences to stay abreast of new trends and innovations in the field of information systems and or cyber security.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor Degree and 9 years of experience related to information technology, cyber security, security control evaluation, and implementation on information technology. systems, and programs or transferable skills related to information security, incident and risk management.

or Degrees from a designated CAEIAE and 9 years of experience



Relevant Skills:



-SW Programming (e.g. C, Java, Perl, XML)

--Network Architectures, protocols, and standards (e.g. TCP/IP, IPSEC, ATM, SNMP)

-x86 assembly

-SharePoint Moss

-function calling conventions

-IDA Pro, IDA Pro plugins

-Executable packing, malware analysis

-Anti-virus and intrusion detection

-Signaturing

-Binary files formats, runtime debugging

-Windows and/or Linux environment

-FISMA guidance

-NIST SP800-16 Revision 1

-ODNI Cyber Subdirectory compentencies

-CNSS policies, directives, and reports

-C/C++

-Additional competencies for senior management position: Leadership and People Management, Written and Oral Communication, Creative Problem Solving

Competencies:

-Secure operation systems, workstations, data management, web technology, protocols, secure wireless networking and mobile computing, attack sensing and warning, intrusion detection and event investigation and response, host and network security auditing, computer and network forensics, cyber situation awareness, penetration testing and exploit analysis, insider threat analysis and protection, cryptography theory and protocols, cryptography hardware, software and applications, security and privacy policy, boundary protection and enclaving, biometrics, authentication and access management technologies, enterprise security engineering and secure system management, embedded systems security engineering, security certification and accreditation, security risk modeling, metrics and management, security architectures, code analysis.

