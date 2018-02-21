Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Investigator and Counsel - Institutional Diversity, Equity & Affirmative Action (IDEAA)

The mission of the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity & Affirmative Action (IDEAA) is to promote a deep understanding and appreciation among the diverse members of the University community to result in justice and equality in educational, employment and contracting opportunities, as well as to lead efforts to create an inclusive academic and work environment.

The Senior Investigator and Counsel conducts investigations and training's related to discrimination, harassment, and Title IX. S/he drafts report findings, reviewing those submitted by IDEAA's investigators, as well as supports the VP for Diversity & Equity on complex and others matters. Reporting to the Vice President of Institutional Diversity & Equity, the Senior Investigator and Counsel has duties that include but are not limited to:

Administrative Proceedings

Conducts investigations of discrimination, harassment and Title IX-related allegations.

Represents the University on cases before local and federal agencies, including the DC Office of Human Rights, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education.

Internal Investigations

Conducts investigations of discrimination, harassment and Title IX-related allegations.

Reviews, assists and provides legal advice to IDEAA investigators.

Coordinates with Human Resources and University's Office of General Counsel on complex matters, and/or matters identified by the VP for Institutional Diversity & Equity.

Training

Creates and conducts comprehensive live and electronic training for University employees, departments, and divisions on matters related to discrimination, harassment, Title IX and sexual misconduct.

Reports and Written Communication Review

Reviews all written communication of all IDEAA staff with respect to findings and reports of investigations, mass communications, newsletters, web content, and other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

J.D. degree from an accredited law school

Bar admission in Washington, DC

At least 7 seven years of professional experience related to discrimination law

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively with colleagues, clients, and outside counsel

An appreciation of the uniqueness of the academic environment with a strong academic record

Superior analytical, writing, and advising skills

Demonstrated record of handling complicated legal matters effectively and independently

Experience conducting sensitive and complex investigations

Ability to work collegially with a team of diverse colleagues in IDEAA and across the University

Previous higher education work and/or Title IX experience preferred

