Systems and Operations and Maintenance Professional - Level IV

Mclean, VA

Long-term contract

Active Top Secret Clearance Required

AWS/Cloud Systems Administration for the T0-13 Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) test environment.

The Systems Operations and Maintenance professional supports and implements the security information and information systems during the operations, maintenance, and enhancements phases of the systems development life cycle. The systems Operations and Maintenance professional is also responsible for implementing server configurations, operating systems, data systems, firewalls, patch management, and account management to protect the systems against threats and vulnerabilities.

Demonstrated experience leading an Information Security/IA compliance group.

Possession and demonstrated application of relevant certifications: Core - MCSE, CCNA, CCNP, ISC, CAP

Bachelor Degree (suggested areas of study include Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Assurance/Security, Engineering, Software Engineering, Mathematics, Business/Management)

9 years + experience directly related experience (or Degree from a designated CAEIAE and 9 years+ experience