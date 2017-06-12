Operations Analyst - Level 3

Must have active Top Secret Clearance

location: Glebe Road, Arlington, VA

Analyst supporting the TO-9 National Coordinating Center for Communications (NCC) 24x7 Watch Floor



Responsible for the implementation of solution and operations design to ensure that organization's operational and stategic objectives are met on relevent projects. An Operations Analyst needs to focus on execution to ensure that the company goals and objectives together with operations performance targets are achieved. The Operations Analyst is also responsible for working with business and technology concerns to maximize product and operational improvement. The Operations Analyst has the responsibility to conform to the company's goals with an independent determination and course of action.



Level 3

Effectively communicates technical information to non-technical audiences, influences others to comply with policies and conform to standards and best practices.

Provides significant input into the design of the organization's working information security systems operations and maintenance strategy and methodology to comply with the organization's cyber security standards and mission.

Attends and participates in professional conferences to stay abreast of new trends and innovations in the field of information systems and or cyber security.

With minimal supervision, manages, plans, evaluates and advocates for information security compliance systems, plans and functions. Provide significant input to the management of complex projects, programs, initiatives (e.g. department or agency-wide) with on-going systems monitoring.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor Degree, 5-9 years experience

OR

Degree from a designated CAEIAE and 5-9 years of experience related to information technology, cyber security, control evaluation and implementation on information technology systems and programs or transferable skills related to information security, incident and risk management.

Demonstrated experience in leading an Information Security/IS Compliance Group.

Possession and demonstrated application of relevant certifications:

Core: MCSE, CCNA, CCNP, ISC, CAP Related: CISSP, CISM, ISSMP, CompTIA, SANs GIAC, PMP

Competencies:

-Advanced application of relevant competency/skills models. Secure operation systems, workstations, data management, web technology, protocols, secure wireless networking and mobile computing, attack sensing and warning, intrusion detection and event investigation and response, host and network security auditing, computer and network forensics, cyber situation awareness, penetration testing and exploit analysis, insider threat analysis and protection, cryptography theory and protocols, cryptography hardware, software and applications, security and privacy policy, boundary protection and enclaving, biometrics, authentication and access management technologies, enterprise security engineering and secure system management, embedded systems security engineering, security certification and accreditation, security risk modeling, metrics and management, security architectures, code analysis.

Trusted Product assessment, COT integration, high-assurance hardware and software, distributed/delegated end-user administration, granular access control implementation, computer network defense, information assurance.

