Malware Analyst - Level 3, 5th shift

Required TS clearance

Location: Mclean, VA



Responsibilities:

Examines malicious software, such as bots, works, and trojans to understand the nature of the threat. This task usually involves reverse-engineering the complied executable and examining how the program interacts with its environment.

The analyst may be asked to document the specimen's attack capabilities, understand its propagation characteristics, and define signature for detecting its prescence. A malware analyst is sometimes called a Reverse Engineer.

Level 3

Effectively communicates technical information to non-technical audiences, influences others to comply with policies and conform to standards and best practices.

Provides significant input into the design of the organization's working information security systems operations and maintenance strategy and methodology to comply with the organization's cyber security standards and mission.

Attends and participates in professional conferences to stay abreast of new trends and innovations in the field of information systems and or cyber security.

With minimal supervision, manages, plans, evaluates and advocates for information security compliance systems, plans and functions. Provide significant input to the management of complex projects, programs, initiatives (e.g. department or agency-wide) with on-going systems monitoring.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor Degree, 5-9 years experience

OR

Degree from a designated CAEIAE and 5-9 years of experience related to information technology, cyber security, control evaluation and implementation on information technology systems and programs or transferable skills related to information security, incident and risk management.

Demonstrated experience in leading an Information Security/IS Compliance Group.

Possession and demonstrated application of relevant certifications:

Core: MCSE, CCNA, CCNP, ISC, CAP Related: CISSP, CISM, ISSMP, CompTIA, SANs GIAC, PMP

Competencies:

-Advanced application of relevant competency/skills models. Secure operation systems, workstations, data management, web technology, protocols, secure wireless networking and mobile computing, attack sensing and warning, intrusion detection and event investigation and response, host and network security auditing, computer and network forensics, cyber situation awareness, penetration testing and exploit analysis, insider threat analysis and protection, cryptography theory and protocols, cryptography hardware, software and applications, security and privacy policy, boundary protection and enclaving, biometrics, authentication and access management technologies, enterprise security engineering and secure system management, embedded systems security engineering, security certification and accreditation, security risk modeling, metrics and management, security architectures, code analysis.

Trusted Product assessment, COT integration, high-assurance hardware and software, distributed/delegated end-user administration, granular access control implementation, computer network defense, information assurance.

