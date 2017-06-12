Design, install, configure, support and patch ETCG, AACG and eGRC Manager

Design eGRC suite for High Availability and Disaster Recovery

Create Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for business partners

Support audit and compliance with information security policies, practices, laws and regulations

Research, develop, continuously improve and implement eGRC policies, procedures, standards and processes based on compliance requirements and industry best practices

Work closely with business partners and technology teams to understand eGRC needs

Use the EGRC Controls reporting interface to view and track the reports available

Work with the extended information security team to implement appropriate controls with Oracle that ensure the security and confidentiality of information assets

Provide technical assistance as an information security subject matter expert to ensure compliance with security policies and requirements

Manage security assurance testing and vulnerability surveillance activities

Provide timely and effective operational support for information security tools, processes and practices

Manage escalated security issues from investigation through recommendation and remediation plan implementation

Oracle eGRC administration

Broad work experience with eGRC modules such as CCG, PCG, TCG, AACG

Expert understanding and practical application of Oracle or related eGRC tools, platforms or technologies

Security+ Accreditation

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Security or related technical field; or 7-9 years of relevant work experience

5+ years of hands-on experience using Oracle eGRC suite

Administrator experience of Oracle eGRC tool

Experience setting up eGRC for High Availability and Disaster Recovery

Current Secret Clearance required; SSBI preferred

OIM and AACG integration

AACG experience with PeopleSoft Integration

Effective verbal and written communication skills that include the ability to describe highly technical concepts in non-technical terms

AboutWeb is looking for an experienced Oracle GRC Administrator. IPPS-A is a web-based human resource system designed to provide integrated, multi-component personnel and pay capabilities across the Army using the latest technologies. IPPS-A is an integrated Oracle/PeopleSoft ERP that exists across multiple enclaves, environments and DoD data centers. With over 85 different environments across multiple platforms, sites and networks, IPPS-A will be the largest PeopleSoft/Oracle deployment in the world.As part of the Infrastructure team, candidate will be responsible for the design, installation, configuration, administration and support of the Oracle eGRC Suite in Oracle Advanced Controls. This role utilizes strong policy and process knowledge as well as deep skill and expertise to lead the maintenance & support for the Oracle environment and interfacing systems integrations.Duties and Responsibilities:Qualifications/Requirements:Desired Qualifications:Required Qualifications