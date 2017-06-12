POSITION SUMMARY:



System Integrator (SI) Training Developer and Instructor for the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) Increment II Program. Possesses superior development and instruction skills. Develops training products, participates in development strategy sessions, and instructs. Understands the Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, and Evaluation (ADDIE) process and Agile Development Concept. SI training expert in planning, designing, developing, testing and delivering training and training products using the Oracle User Productivity Kit (UPK) 12.0 in Computer Based Training, Instructor Led Training, Virtual Training, and Distance Learning (Asynchronous and Synchronous). Applies industry training best practices and standards. Participates in all Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) phases to define, design, develop, test, implement, maintain, and sustain the IPPS-A training solution. Functionally knowledgeable in Learning Management System use, particularly PeopleSoft's Enterprise Learning Management Module (ELM). Participates in Army Program Management (PM) Forums for stakeholder collaboration and other SDLC and training purposes. Leads or participates in internal SI forums and project teams. Prepares and edits Program documentation. Responsible to oversee the effective training development of products and instruction by other developers/instructors.



DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Provides SI understanding and experience in applying the full range of Oracle UPK and ELM capabilities together with industry best practices for training design, development and implementation, to deliver learner centered and distributed learning training products. This includes preparing associated Program documentation. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

- Manages project teams or works individually to perform training tasks.

- Maintains an understanding of and consistently applies industry best practices and standards.

- Maintains an understanding of and complies with DoD and Army training guidance, doctrine, publications, standards, policies and procedures applicable to the IPPS-A Program. Examples include the IPPS-A System Training Plan (STRAP) and IPPS-A Life-Cycle Sustainment Plan (LCSP).

-Represents the program at different levels of organizations- responsible to provide a positive attitude and exude the required confidence for the Command Level Briefings.

-Configures and Manages UPK software in multiple environments maintaining configuration management of different release products.

-Serves as an Instructor (requires Travel).

-Provides oversight of the development of UPK and other training products.

-Participates in the Prototype/Demo SCRUMs and develops UPKs to support demonstration of System Functionality and leads other training developers in those efforts.

- Leads or participates in managing, planning, and designing, developing, testing, and maintaining the content of the Electronic Performance Support System (EPSS).

- Leads or participates as assigned in training planning and management tasks to develop, implement, maintain, and manage the following IPPS-A training plans and documentation: Training Tasks List, Training Implementation Plan, Training Product Management Plan, Training Support Plan, and Instructional Media Design Report.

- Leads or participates as assigned in training product development tasks to develop, implement, maintain, and manage the following IPPS-A training products: Electronic Performance Support System (EPSS), Training Prototypes, Web-based Self-Service Training, Instructor-led Training Support Package, UPK based Distributed Learning courseware (Lv2) products in web-based and recordable media, Training Environment requirements, Web-based Knowledge Management Product, Job Aids, and Student Evaluation (test) Packages.

- Leads or participates in training implementation tasks (including electronic attendance records), develop and conduct Instructor Certification, and conduct Site Survey Trip.

-Participates in build SCRUMS and supports prototyping thru UPKs.

- Participates in User Juries, Training Validation Events, and SDLC testing to provide training products validation and analyze recommendations for corrections or improvement.

- Develops and delivers oral presentations, and explains the most complex material in a clear fashion.

- Reviews the work of others to detect errors and/or needed modifications.

- Provides guidance and direction to less experienced staff.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

-Bachelor degree or equivalent years of experience a minimum of 4 years of related experience.

-Minimum of 2 years' experience of instructing users on automated systems.

- Experience participating on training development/instruction teams.

-Experience in configuration management ensuring training products produced for simultaneously worked releases are not mingled or lose release related relevance.

-Experience planning, designing, developing, testing, and implementing classroom, and distance learning training, to include instructor products (lesson plans, training aids).

-Experience developing training prototypes and explaining functionality in terms understandable by users.

- Training experience in an ERP environment, PeopleSoft HCM preferred.

- Experience in developing organizational training plans and training management processes and procedures, and developing and maintaining associated documentation.

- Experience in training delivery management for documenting instructor and end user training and certification, and providing associated attendance and performance tracking and reporting.

- Experience preparing and delivering oral presentations.

- Must have a Secret clearance.



DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

-Minimum of 2 years of experience in Oracle ELM, with experience in the current ELM version.

- 2 years of experience in Oracle UPK, with experience in the current UPK version, managing and Leading UPK Teams, and establishing/administrating UPK Knowledge Center.

-2 years' experience of managing UPK products including packaging SCORM content and integrating content with an appropriate Learning Management System (LMS), preferably the PeopleSoft's Enterprise Learning Management (ELM) module.

- Experience planning, designing, developing, testing, and implementing: Full Oracle UPK capability, to include the See-It, Try-It, Know-It, Do-It, Test- It, Print-It and Test-it modes, Knowledge Center, Master Template development/use, and training document generation (i.e. lesson plans, job aids, trouble shooting guides).

- Experience planning, designing, developing, testing, and implementing Electronic Performance Support Systems (EPSS) based with expertise in embedding UPK as PeopleSoft's user help.

- Experience leveraging the full capabilities of UPK's Knowledge Center to include documenting course completion and exporting completion results to other systems (i.e.: Learning Management System).

-Experience developing Training and testing content compliant with Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM®) and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

- Knowledge of the Army Learning Model (ALM), experience preferred.

- Knowledge of Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) policies, guidance, standards, and procedures for implementation of automated systems training, to include Self-Development Training, Agency NET and Operator NET; experience preferred.

- Experience developing and delivering training in accordance with TRADOC standards.

- Experience developing and implementing training for a web-based Learning Management System (LMS).

- Experience in developing a software system under the DODI 5000.2 (Operation of the Defense Acquisition System).

-Training experience for PeopleSoft HCM, CRM, OBIEE, or ELM modules.

- Training experience for an Army military personnel or pay system.

- Experience in Agile software development processes

-Experience working on the Army's SIPRNet

-Experience in narrating d/L product recordings.

More searches like this Trainer Technology and Software jobs in Arlington