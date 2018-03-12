75% or less - Travel to various polling locations

U.S. Citizenship Required

Must be 18 years of age or older

Speak, Read, Understand and Translate one of the Minority Languages

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

In order to fully qualify for these Federal Observer positions, you MUST be able to speak, read, understand, and translate into English,of the following languages:

Yu'pik

Gwich'in

Applicants will be required to undergo a separate language assessment interview.

Please note: Any applicant appointed as a Federal Voting Rights Observer does not acquire personal competitive status on the basis of this appointment.

To be a Voting Rights Observer, you must meet the following requirements:

a United States Citizen 18 years of age or older

willing to work an irregular, intermittent schedule, with work days that may exceed 8 hours

able to see and hear events that occur in polling places and voting booths

able to report orally and in writing what you see and hear

able to work well with others under stressful conditions

Applicants Who will NOT Be Considered for Appointment as a Federal Observer

The following applicants are not eligible for consideration:

Current employees of the U.S. Department of Justice or any sub-agencies

Current employees of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) or any sub-agencies

Relatives of either the U.S. Department of Justice's or OPM's full-time Voting Rights Program Staff

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Initial evaluation will be based on your responses to an assessment questionnaire. Candidates claiming skill in a minority language will also undergo a separate language assessment interview.