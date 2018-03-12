Voting Rights Observer

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

75% or less - Travel to various polling locations


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
  • U.S. Citizenship Required
  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Speak, Read, Understand and Translate one of the Minority Languages

    • In order to fully qualify for these Federal Observer positions, you MUST be able to speak, read, understand, and translate into English,of the following languages:

    Yu'pik
    Gwich'in

    Applicants will be required to undergo a separate language assessment interview.

    Please note: Any applicant appointed as a Federal Voting Rights Observer does not acquire personal competitive status on the basis of this appointment.

    To be a Voting Rights Observer, you must meet the following requirements:
    a United States Citizen 18 years of age or older
    willing to work an irregular, intermittent schedule, with work days that may exceed 8 hours
    able to see and hear events that occur in polling places and voting booths
    able to report orally and in writing what you see and hear
    able to work well with others under stressful conditions

    Applicants Who will NOT Be Considered for Appointment as a Federal Observer

    The following applicants are not eligible for consideration:

    • Current employees of the U.S. Department of Justice or any sub-agencies
    • Current employees of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) or any sub-agencies
    • Relatives of either the U.S. Department of Justice's or OPM's full-time Voting Rights Program Staff

    Read more

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    Initial evaluation will be based on your responses to an assessment questionnaire. Candidates claiming skill in a minority language will also undergo a separate language assessment interview.

    Read more Security clearance Not Applicable


    Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share
    Apply

    More searches like this