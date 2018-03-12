Voting Rights Observer
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
75% or less - Travel to various polling locations
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
In order to fully qualify for these Federal Observer positions, you MUST be able to speak, read, understand, and translate into English,of the following languages:
Yu'pik
Gwich'in
Applicants will be required to undergo a separate language assessment interview.
Please note: Any applicant appointed as a Federal Voting Rights Observer does not acquire personal competitive status on the basis of this appointment.
To be a Voting Rights Observer, you must meet the following requirements:
a United States Citizen 18 years of age or older
willing to work an irregular, intermittent schedule, with work days that may exceed 8 hours
able to see and hear events that occur in polling places and voting booths
able to report orally and in writing what you see and hear
able to work well with others under stressful conditions
Applicants Who will NOT Be Considered for Appointment as a Federal Observer
The following applicants are not eligible for consideration:
- Current employees of the U.S. Department of Justice or any sub-agencies
- Current employees of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) or any sub-agencies
- Relatives of either the U.S. Department of Justice's or OPM's full-time Voting Rights Program Staff
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Initial evaluation will be based on your responses to an assessment questionnaire. Candidates claiming skill in a minority language will also undergo a separate language assessment interview.Read more Security clearance Not Applicable
