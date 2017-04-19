Cardiac Sonographer

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Apr 19, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Provides guidance and assistance to staff performing ultrasound non-invasive recording of patient's cardiac anatomy to assist the physician in diagnosing and treating the patient.

Education and Experience:

Three years of experience as a Cardiac Sonographer required.

High school diploma or GED required.

Completion of an ARDMS accredited program or equivalent in ultrasound technology required.

Certification by American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography vascular (CV) technologist required.

CPR certification required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Cardiac Sonographer

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this