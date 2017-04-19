Cardiac Sonographer
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Apr 19, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Provides guidance and assistance to staff performing ultrasound non-invasive recording of patient's cardiac anatomy to assist the physician in diagnosing and treating the patient.
Education and Experience:
Three years of experience as a Cardiac Sonographer required.
High school diploma or GED required.
Completion of an ARDMS accredited program or equivalent in ultrasound technology required.
Certification by American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography vascular (CV) technologist required.
CPR certification required.
