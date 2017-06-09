Major Job Duties Include:

Overseeing all project management efforts related to vendor contract such as monitoring and controlling the vendor work, tracking deliverables, meeting and communicating with stakeholders, managing internal and external resources, monitoring quality, prioritizing activities, and updating project documentation.

Creating and managing detailed resource loaded project schedules that integrates activities from Project staff, selected vendors, and external partners.

Updating and reporting on the schedule by comparing actual progress to planned progress to a myriad of audiences, including the project team, project review board, Steering Committee and other key stakeholders.

Anticipating and establishing mid-course/project corrections as required in terms of scope, schedule and budget as conditions change.

Coordinating activities related to the installation, customization, testing, maintenance, and acceptance of system(s).

Leading and participating in the RFP processes.

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field

At least two years of experience working as an IT Project Manager on major IT projects, working with complex stakeholder environments and enterprise wide services.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification;

Demonstrated experience managing and controlling day-to-day project activities, issues, risks, quality and budgets;

Ability to prioritize activities and requirements according to business needs or strategic objectives;

Demonstrated experience managing vendor relationships, reviewing and approving vendor deliverables, managing and monitoring vendor work progress and performance, negotiating and managing contract changes as well as implementing corrective action plans as required;

Demonstrated ability to present oral or written reports to key stakeholder groups;

Strong grounding in managing highly visible, cross jurisdictional, politically sensitive IT Projects;

Have effective conflict resolution skills and ability to work in a highly political environment;

Ability to build strong rapport with internal and external stakeholders and influence desired outcomes; and

Have experience with projects that cross more than one Department or Organization that could potentially have competing or different requirements.

Job Title: PUBLIC SAFETY IT PROJECT MANAGER Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $63,627.20 - $97,198.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Arlington County Public Safety Information Technology (PSIT) group provides a wide range of IT support services to the Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff's Office and Office of Emergency Management.Currently, we are looking for an IT Project Manager to provide project management expertise and support to the Project Management unit within PSIT. This position will provide guidance and structure to multi-agency IT projects, assist in capturing IT resources statistics, assist with IT contract review, vendor management and SOW development. Work is performed in this unit in coordination with the Department of Technology Services which maintain enterprise wide services and standards.Selection Criteria:Thewill have the following:Additional relevant experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year for year basis.Special Requirements: Must be willing to complete a pre-hire background check as a condition of employment which may include extensive checks of the following: criminal record, driving record, education, professional credentials and credit history. You will be required to sign a release authorizing the County to obtain your background information.Additional Information:This is a 40 hour a week position, with flexible work hours generally between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached to further present your qualifications, however, it will not substitute for the completed application.