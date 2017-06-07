Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.