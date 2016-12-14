Thank you for your interest in Employment with The MIL Corporation. We recognize that often when people seek to apply for an employment opportunity, there is no immediate position that is a match for their qualifications. Therefore, you may complete the General Application for our Charleston, South Carolina location by selecting the "Apply for this Position" button below.

Your application for employment will be considered if and when a position opens that matches your experience and qualifications. Please list your area of expertise at the top of the "Resume/Cover Letter" box to ensure your application is given the utmost consideration for employment. This will allow us to more readily match your area of interest with current openings.

Our objective, much like yours, is to connect with anyone interested in employment with The MIL Corporation. However, we ask that you review the areas in which we typically hire before applying for employment.

The typical positions that we recruit for are as follows :

Accountant for Global Financial Operations

Compensation Analyst

Compensation Systems Analyst I

Configuration Management Analyst

Oracle Database Administrator

Quality Assurance Analyst/Tester

Systems Analyst for Global Financial Operations

Systems Analyst for Software Development



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB