Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Cyber Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The Cyber Systems Administrator will provide support for various customer labs and interface between the RDT&E network staff, AD-7.2.6 staff and Cyber team members.

Responsibilities
• Using existing processes and procedures, provide O&M support services for the Cyber lab infrastructure, which includes monitoring, maintenance, testing, upgrades, IA (e.g., STIG), and accreditation integration
• Provide documentation and reports as directed
• Research data, and develop analytical techniques and methodologies
• Ensure configuration control procedures
• Monitor the systems utilizing threat monitoring tools and assist with cyber incident response
• Document maintenance, repair and test activities
• Create and maintain user accounts and install hardware/software and virtual environments
• Assist in gaining and maintaining system accreditation under the RDT&E ATO

Required Qualifications
• AA/AS in Information Technology Management or Systems Administration and 5 years of relevant experience
• 3 to 5 years of experience with Linux, Active Directory, STIG integration, system administration of LAN/WAN systems, virtualization, network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis, requirements planning, resource scheduling, CM, and documentation management
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Great attention to detail
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Security+ certification
• DoD 8140.01 certification or the ability to obtain certification

Desired Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or an Information Technology-intensive discipline and 8 years relevant experience
• 5 to 8 years of experience with Linux, Active Directory, STIG integration, system administration of LAN/WAN systems, virtualization, network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis, requirements planning, resource scheduling, CM, and documentation management
• Top Secret SCI clearance

Education
AA/AS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


