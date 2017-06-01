Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Cyber Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The Cyber Systems Administrator will provide support for various customer labs and interface between the RDT&E network staff, AD-7.2.6 staff and Cyber team members.

Responsibilities

• Using existing processes and procedures, provide O&M support services for the Cyber lab infrastructure, which includes monitoring, maintenance, testing, upgrades, IA (e.g., STIG), and accreditation integration

• Provide documentation and reports as directed

• Research data, and develop analytical techniques and methodologies

• Ensure configuration control procedures

• Monitor the systems utilizing threat monitoring tools and assist with cyber incident response

• Document maintenance, repair and test activities

• Create and maintain user accounts and install hardware/software and virtual environments

• Assist in gaining and maintaining system accreditation under the RDT&E ATO

Required Qualifications

• AA/AS in Information Technology Management or Systems Administration and 5 years of relevant experience

• 3 to 5 years of experience with Linux, Active Directory, STIG integration, system administration of LAN/WAN systems, virtualization, network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis, requirements planning, resource scheduling, CM, and documentation management

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Great attention to detail

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Security+ certification

• DoD 8140.01 certification or the ability to obtain certification

Desired Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or an Information Technology-intensive discipline and 8 years relevant experience

• 5 to 8 years of experience with Linux, Active Directory, STIG integration, system administration of LAN/WAN systems, virtualization, network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis, requirements planning, resource scheduling, CM, and documentation management

• Top Secret SCI clearance

Education

AA/AS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



